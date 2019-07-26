UN Experts Urge Cambodia to Drop Charges Against 2 Journalists - Human Rights Commissioner

UN human rights experts are urging the government of Cambodia to free two journalists of the US-funded Radio Free Asia who were arrested for activities marking the third anniversary of the murder of a political activist, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a news release on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) UN human rights experts are urging the government of Cambodia to free two journalists of the US-funded Radio Free Asia who were arrested for activities marking the third anniversary of the murder of a political activist, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a news release on Friday.

"UN human rights experts called on the Cambodian authorities to release and drop charges against two men who were arrested in connection with activities marking the third anniversary of the murder of political analyst and social activist Kem Ley," the release said.

On July 9, the Cambodian authorities arrested Kong Raiya for posting on Facebook offers of shirts for sale that featured the image of Kem Ley and for providing details of Ley's commemoration service. The authorities arrested Soung Neakpaon the following day during the service.

Ley was assassinated in July 2016 two days after he spoke on the radio about the report, revealing the wealth of the Cambodia's prime minister's family.

OHCHR pointed out in the release that Raiya and Neakpaon were charged with incitement to commit a felony.

"According to information we have received, Kong Raiya and Soung Neakpaon were engaged in the legitimate exercise of their freedom of speech and Soung Neakpaon was about to participate in a peaceful commemoration ceremony," the release said. "We are concerned that, yet again, the authorities are targeting free speech and peaceful assemblies."

The UN human rights experts also called on Cambodia to change its current course and support fundamental freedoms.

Open discussions on a range of subjects, even when dealing with sensitive or critical issues, is not only an end in itself, but is a way to promote ideas, creativity and debate that is needed to propel Cambodia towards sustainable development and lasting peace, the human rights experts said.