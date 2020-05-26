UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Experts Urge Countries To Protect Migrants' Rights Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - OHCHR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 08:20 PM

UN Experts Urge Countries to Protect Migrants' Rights Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - OHCHR

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Governments around the world should implement a set of measures to protect migrants regardless of their status during the novel coronavirus pandemic and beyond, UN Office for the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) experts said in a press release on Tuesday.

"UN human rights experts today called on states to protect the rights of migrants and their families, regardless of their migration status, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic," the release said.

The UN experts have outlined in a joint guidance note 17 recommendations that would help to enhance the protection of migrants.

The experts are urging governments to use emergency powers in response to the pandemic in accordance with human rights standards, integrate migrant workers in national prevention and response plans and guarantee access to social services for migrants and their families.

In addition, governments should guarantee the labor rights of migrant workers, especially those employed in essential sectors, ensure access to online education for children and include families in economic recovery policies, the UN experts said..

Related Topics

World United Nations Education Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 28,000 additiona ..

5 hours ago

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

6 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

7 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.