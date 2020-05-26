UN Experts Urge Countries to Protect Migrants' Rights Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - OHCHR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Governments around the world should implement a set of measures to protect migrants regardless of their status during the novel coronavirus pandemic and beyond, UN Office for the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) experts said in a press release on Tuesday.

"UN human rights experts today called on states to protect the rights of migrants and their families, regardless of their migration status, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic," the release said.

The UN experts have outlined in a joint guidance note 17 recommendations that would help to enhance the protection of migrants.

The experts are urging governments to use emergency powers in response to the pandemic in accordance with human rights standards, integrate migrant workers in national prevention and response plans and guarantee access to social services for migrants and their families.

In addition, governments should guarantee the labor rights of migrant workers, especially those employed in essential sectors, ensure access to online education for children and include families in economic recovery policies, the UN experts said..