UN Experts Urge Human Rights Council to Set Up Monitoring Mechanism in China - OHCHR

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) UN independent experts expressed their concern over the human rights situation in China and called on the Human Rights Council (HRC) to establish an impartial monitoring mechanism in the country, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement on Friday.

"UN independent experts have repeatedly communicated with the government of the People's Republic of China their alarm regarding the repression of fundamental freedoms in China," the statement said. "They further urge the HRC to act with a sense of urgency to take all appropriate measures, [including] the possibility of the establishment of an impartial and independent United Nations mechanism - such as a United Nations Special Rapporteur, a Panel of Experts appointed by the HRC, or a Secretary-General Special Envoy - to closely monitor, analyze and report annually on the human rights situation in China."

The experts said particular attention should be given to the situations concerning National Security Law on Hong Kong and minorities in Xinjiang Autonomous Region.

In late May, China's National People's Congress passed a law supporting the creation of the security legislation for the Hong Kong special administrative region.

The legislation, which bans secessionist activities, among other things, is seen by Hong Kong residents as undermining their liberties. However, both Hong Kong's leadership and the central government say the legislation would not affect the legitimate rights of the residents. Beijing maintains that the unrest in Hong Kong is a result of international interference and vows to respect the "one country, two systems" principle.

China has been criticized for reportedly holding up to one million ethnic Uighurs and other Turkic Muslims in "re-education camps" in the Xinjiang region under the pretext of fighting terrorism and religious extremism as of last summer.

Beijing has denied the existence of "re-education camps" on numerous occasions, insisting that the country is fully complying with the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.