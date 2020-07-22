UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Experts Urge Iran To Release Jailed Activist With COVID-19 Symptoms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:41 PM

UN experts urge Iran to release jailed activist with COVID-19 symptoms

A group of UN rights experts called Wednesday on Iran to immediately release jailed activist and journalist Narges Mohammadi, reportedly ill with the novel coronavirus, warning her life was at stake

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :A group of UN rights experts called Wednesday on Iran to immediately release jailed activist and journalist Narges Mohammadi, reportedly ill with the novel coronavirus, warning her life was at stake.

"The Iranian authorities must act now before it is too late," the 16 independent experts said in a statement, expressing grave concern that Mohammadi appeared to have contracted COVID-19 in Zanjan Prison in north-western Iran.

Mohammadi, 48, is a campaigner against the death penalty and was spokeswoman for the Defenders of Human Rights Center in Iran -- founded by lawyer and Nobel Peace prize laureate Shirin Ebadi -- when she was arrested in May 2015.

The mother-of-two is serving a 10-year prison sentence for "forming and managing an illegal group", among other charges.

The rights activist, who suffers from a lung condition, already requested temporary release from prison for medical treatment last month.

The UN experts, who are appointed by the UN but who do not speak on behalf of the world body, said Mohammadi had first shown symptoms of COVID-19 in late June, and that her situation later deteriorated, with her losing consciousness on July 5.

She was tested for the virus on July 8, but had not yet received the results, they added.

"We are extremely concerned for Ms. Mohammadi's well-being," the experts said, pointing to previously-raised concerns "that she and other individuals in Iranian prisons are at great risk if they contract COVID-19." "For those with underlying health conditions, such as Ms. Mohammadi, it may have life-or-death consequences." Since March, more than 100,000 detainees in Iran have been granted temporary release or sentence remissions to help limit infections in prisons.

The UN experts lamented that Mohammadi and other "prisoners of conscience" had not been included.

They also voiced concern that released prisoners were now being returned to prison despite a second wave of the epidemic in the country.

"Ms. Mohammadi should not be in prison in the first place," they said, calling on Tehran to "immediately release" her.

Iran has been hard-hit in the global pandemic, with the government's figures showing nearly 15,000 deaths and 280,000 infections.

Related Topics

World United Nations Iran Zanjan Tehran March May June July 2015 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed highlights importance of cyber ..

1 second ago

Modon completes awarding of all infrastructure dev ..

15 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.