UN Experts Worried About Children's Rights In Ukraine

Published August 31, 2022 | 10:41 PM

An expert panel with the UN's Committee on the Rights of the Child voiced concerns on Wednesday about criminal exploitation and sexual abuse of minors in Ukraine in times of crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) An expert panel with the UN's Committee on the Rights of the Child voiced concerns on Wednesday about criminal exploitation and sexual abuse of minors in Ukraine in times of crisis.

The expert group questioned the Ukrainian delegation, led by Social Policy Minister Oksana Zholnovych, as part of the examination of the fifth to sixth periodic report filed by Ukraine under the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Velina Todorova, a committee expert from Bulgaria, said the exploitation of children for drug trafficking was alarming. Ukraine misses 80 types of new psychoactive substances from the list of prohibitions, meaning drug traffickers cannot be prosecuted.

Asked what measures were being taken to protect children from being involved in drug trafficking and pornography production, Zholnovych said that Ukrainian authorities addressed the issues through distribution of information and stricter police surveillance.

Counteracting child pornography is one of the priorities of the national police, the minister said. Police arrested 18 suspects following an investigation and seized illicit pornographic materials.

