UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN 'Exploring Alternative Hosting Options' For COP25 After Chile Withdraws - Statement

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 52 seconds ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:03 PM

UN 'Exploring Alternative Hosting Options' for COP25 After Chile Withdraws - Statement

The United Nations is looking for alternative hosting options for its Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP25) after Chile withdrew as host, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The United Nations is looking for alternative hosting options for its Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP25) after Chile withdrew as host, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa said Wednesday.

"Earlier today, I was informed of the decision by the Government of Chile not to host COP25 in view of the difficult situation that the country is undergoing. We are currently exploring alternative hosting options," Espinosa said in a statement.

COP 25 was initially scheduled for December.

Related Topics

United Nations Chile December Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

19 minutes ago

Ali, Qasim star in Central Punjab’s win in Natio ..

29 minutes ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques receives Abdullah bi ..

49 minutes ago

DEWA partners with Brand Dubai to transform Dubai ..

1 hour ago

Khawaja brothers case adjourned till Nov 13

49 seconds ago

Over 100 Migrants From Rescue Ship Go Ashore in It ..

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.