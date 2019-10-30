UN 'Exploring Alternative Hosting Options' for COP25 After Chile Withdraws - Statement

(@imziishan)

The United Nations is looking for alternative hosting options for its Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP25) after Chile withdrew as host, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The United Nations is looking for alternative hosting options for its Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP25) after Chile withdrew as host, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa said Wednesday.

"Earlier today, I was informed of the decision by the Government of Chile not to host COP25 in view of the difficult situation that the country is undergoing. We are currently exploring alternative hosting options," Espinosa said in a statement.

COP 25 was initially scheduled for December.