United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi Monday expressed his concern over the publication of a National Register of Citizens (NRC) that puts 1.9 million people, mostly Muslims, in India's north-eastern state of Assam at risk of becoming stateless

"Any process that could leave large numbers of people without a nationality would be an enormous blow to global efforts to eradicate statelessness," High Commissioner Grandi said in a statement in Geneva.

"I appeal to India to ensure that no one is rendered stateless by this action, including by ensuring adequate access to information, legal aid, and legal recourse in accordance with the highest standards of due process." While acknowledging that India has a sovereign right and authority to establish who is an Indian national, UNHCR urged the government to take steps that mitigate the risk of any individual being left stateless as a result of the NRC update in Assam or similar processes that may take place in other states in India, and calls on the authorities to refrain from detaining or deporting anyone whose nationality has not been verified through this process.

He reiterates its offer of support to the government of India to determine people's nationality and avoid statelessness in accordance with its mandate and international standards.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, security has been tightened across Assam, which borders Bangladesh, as thousands of Bengali-speaking Muslims worried about being sent to detention centres or deported.

The tea-rich state of state has long been the centre of social and communal tensions with locals campaigning against illegal immigrants, a fight that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist-led government has championed.

In 1983, scores of people were chased down and killed by machete-armed mobs intent on hounding out Muslim immigrants.