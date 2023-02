UN Expresses Concern to Kiev Over Treatment of Russian Prisoners of War - OHCHR

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) expressed to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov its concern with Kiev's treatment of Russian prisoners of war, OHCHR spokeswoman Marta Hurtado told Sputnik on Friday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) expressed to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov its concern with Kiev's treatment of Russian prisoners of war, OHCHR spokeswoman Marta Hurtado told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the week, a video was circulated on social media showing how Ukrainian soldiers execute Russian prisoners of war.