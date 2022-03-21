UrduPoint.com

UN Expresses Condolences To China After Airplane Carsh - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2022 | 10:46 PM

The United Nations is saddened by airplane crash in China and is expressing its condolences to the authorities in Beijing and the families of the victims, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The United Nations is saddened by airplane crash in China and is expressing its condolences to the authorities in Beijing and the families of the victims, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"We are very saddened by this news.

We sent our condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and government of China," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The incident occurred earlier on Monday, when a Boeing 737 airplane crashed in the Guangxi province. According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China, all 132 people aboard the aircraft- 123 passengers and nine crew members - died in the crash.

