UrduPoint.com

UN Expresses Condolences To Family Of French Journalist Killed In Ukraine - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 12:03 AM

UN Expresses Condolences to Family of French Journalist Killed in Ukraine - Spokesperson

The United Nations has expressed condolences to the family of French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff who was recently killed while covering the evacuation of residents in Ukraine, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The United Nations has expressed condolences to the family of French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff who was recently killed while covering the evacuation of residents in Ukraine, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"UN expresses condolences to family of French journalist who as recently killed while covering the evacuation of people from Severodonetsk," Dujjaric said.

The French tv outlet BFMTV issued a statement earlier that they were "immensely saddened" to announce the death of Leclerc-Imhoff in Ukraine.

The outlet said Leclerc-Imhoff was hit by shrapnel while following a humanitarian operation in an armored vehicle on Monday.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Vehicle Family TV From

Recent Stories

7th Inter Divisional Women's Softball Championship ..

7th Inter Divisional Women's Softball Championship to commence from June 3

16 seconds ago
 Deputy Speaker directs CDA for urgent family suite ..

Deputy Speaker directs CDA for urgent family suites' construction of Parliament ..

18 seconds ago
 Man's body found from canal

Man's body found from canal

19 seconds ago
 US Plans to Expand Diplomatic Presence in Pacific ..

US Plans to Expand Diplomatic Presence in Pacific - Senior Official

21 seconds ago
 Swedish Parliament Votes to Ban New Oil, Gas Drill ..

Swedish Parliament Votes to Ban New Oil, Gas Drilling From July

23 seconds ago
 Japanese Agricultural Unions Expect Sharp Rise in ..

Japanese Agricultural Unions Expect Sharp Rise in Prices for Fertilizers

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.