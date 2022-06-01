UN Expresses Condolences to Family of French Journalist Killed in Ukraine - Spokesperson

The United Nations has expressed condolences to the family of French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff who was recently killed while covering the evacuation of residents in Ukraine, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The United Nations has expressed condolences to the family of French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff who was recently killed while covering the evacuation of residents in Ukraine, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"UN expresses condolences to family of French journalist who as recently killed while covering the evacuation of people from Severodonetsk," Dujjaric said.

The French tv outlet BFMTV issued a statement earlier that they were "immensely saddened" to announce the death of Leclerc-Imhoff in Ukraine.

The outlet said Leclerc-Imhoff was hit by shrapnel while following a humanitarian operation in an armored vehicle on Monday.