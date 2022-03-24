UrduPoint.com

UN Expresses Serious Concern Over Security Situation In Al-Hol Camp In Syria - Griffiths

UN Expresses Serious Concern Over Security Situation in Al-Hol Camp in Syria - Griffiths

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths on Thursday expressed serious concern about the security situation in the Al-Hol refugee camp in Syria

"We continue to be concerned about the security situation in Al-Hol where some 56,000 people live," Griffith said during a UN Security Council meeting.

"We continue to be concerned about the security situation in Al-Hol where some 56,000 people live," Griffith said during a UN Security Council meeting.

The Al-Hol camp houses mostly Iraqi refugees and internally displaced persons from Syria.

Griffiths called on the international community to protect the camp's population, which consists mostly of women and children.

"At the same time we need to maintain the civilian character of this camp," he said.

Griffith also called on for the full repatriation of third country nationals from the Al-Hol camp.

