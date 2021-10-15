UrduPoint.com

UN 'Extremely' Saddened By Murder Of UK Conservative Politician Amess - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 10:07 PM

UN 'Extremely' Saddened By Murder of UK Conservative Politician Amess - Spokesperson

The United Nations is saddened by the killing of UK Conservative lawmaker David Amess who died earlier on Friday after being stabbed at his regular constituency surgery in Essex, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The United Nations is saddened by the killing of UK Conservative lawmaker David Amess who died earlier on Friday after being stabbed at his regular constituency surgery in Essex, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"We obviously are extremely saddened by this murder. We express our condolences to his family and the people and the government of the UK," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "What is clear for us is that lawmakers need to be able to go about their work free from fear of attacks or murder or anything else, and that is a central piece of democracy."

