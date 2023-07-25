Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2023 | 11:30 AM

UN Faces Tight Timeline to Establish AI Governing Body - Secretary-General's Tech Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The UN is on a tight timeline to establish an AI governance body, which it hopes to accomplish within a year, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' Envoy on Technology Amandeep Singh Gill told Sputnik.

The UN Security Council last week for the first time held a meeting on artificial intelligence, during which Guterres said he is convening a multi-stakeholder AI advisory body that will report back on options for global governance of the technology.

"We have a tight timeline. So the ambition is to have this body working within a year," Gill said.

Next year in 2024, there is an important process at the Summit of the Future which will aim to draft a Global Digital Compact.

According to Gill, it would be ideal if the recommendations from the AI body could be considered in this process to make sure the compact is more sustainable.

