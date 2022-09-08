UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy to Olenivka in Coming Days - Official

UN fact-finding mission will deploy to Olenivka in the coming days to investigate the July attack on a Russia-controlled jail that killed 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The UN fact-finding mission will deploy to Olenivka in the coming days to investigate the July attack on a Russia-controlled jail that killed 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Wednesday.

