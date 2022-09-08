UrduPoint.com

UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy To Olenivka In Coming Days - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 12:49 AM

UN fact-finding mission will deploy to Olenivka in the coming days to investigate the July attack on a Russia-controlled jail that killed 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The UN fact-finding mission will deploy to Olenivka in the coming days to investigate the July attack on a Russia-controlled jail that killed 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Wednesday.

"The fact-finding mission to Olenivka is set to deploy in the coming days to look into the incident on 29 July that led to the death of 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war. Between 75 and 130 more were injured," DiCarlo told a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

