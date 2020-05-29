UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Fears Public Unrest In Hong Kong To Rise In Coming Days Over Security Bill

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 06:55 PM

UN Fears Public Unrest in Hong Kong to Rise in Coming Days Over Security Bill

The United Nations is concerned about the growing public unrest in Hong Kong in light of the Chinese central authorities' proposed security legislation and urges Beijing to guarantee the rights of Hong Kong residents for peaceful assemblies, Rupert Colville, a spokesman for the UN high commissioner for human rights, said on Friday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The United Nations is concerned about the growing public unrest in Hong Kong in light of the Chinese central authorities' proposed security legislation and urges Beijing to guarantee the rights of Hong Kong residents for peaceful assemblies, Rupert Colville, a spokesman for the UN high commissioner for human rights, said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Chinese parliament passed a resolution backing the development of a national security law that bans secessionist and subversive activity in Hong Kong. The legislation was supported by high-ranking Hong Kong officials but triggered a wave of fresh protests in the city amid fears that the measure would infringe on civil rights. According to Colville, the office of the UN high commissioner for human rights took note of Beijing's decision, and the impact of this legislation on the rights and liberties of Hong Kong residents will be analyzed.

"In the meantime we call on the authorities to ensure peaceful protesters can exercise their right to freedom of expression and that they can assemble safely in the coming days as the situation we fear may become increasingly tense," Colville said at a briefing.

Western countries, too, swiftly condemned the proposed legislation, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirming to Congress that Hong Kong "does not continue to warrant" special treatment under US laws, as it allegedly no longer enjoys adequate autonomy from China.

The Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress (NPC) will reportedly need roughly two weeks to adopt the law and it is expected to be enforced in August.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations China Parliament Beijing Hong Kong May August Congress From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

US ex-marine in Russia spy trial has urgent operat ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan's national flag returns from space voyage ..

2 minutes ago

Afridi comes to aid of IOK cricketer

2 minutes ago

EU Sanctions Against Syria Violate Human Rights, I ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Case Count in Netherlands Up by 176 to 46 ..

2 minutes ago

PC weather with chances of TS, light rain forecast ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.