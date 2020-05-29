UN Fears Public Unrest in Hong Kong to Rise in Coming Days Over Security Bill

The United Nations is concerned about the growing public unrest in Hong Kong in light of the Chinese central authorities' proposed security legislation and urges Beijing to guarantee the rights of Hong Kong residents for peaceful assemblies, Rupert Colville, a spokesman for the UN high commissioner for human rights, said on Friday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The United Nations is concerned about the growing public unrest in Hong Kong in light of the Chinese central authorities' proposed security legislation and urges Beijing to guarantee the rights of Hong Kong residents for peaceful assemblies, Rupert Colville, a spokesman for the UN high commissioner for human rights, said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Chinese parliament passed a resolution backing the development of a national security law that bans secessionist and subversive activity in Hong Kong. The legislation was supported by high-ranking Hong Kong officials but triggered a wave of fresh protests in the city amid fears that the measure would infringe on civil rights. According to Colville, the office of the UN high commissioner for human rights took note of Beijing's decision, and the impact of this legislation on the rights and liberties of Hong Kong residents will be analyzed.

"In the meantime we call on the authorities to ensure peaceful protesters can exercise their right to freedom of expression and that they can assemble safely in the coming days as the situation we fear may become increasingly tense," Colville said at a briefing.

Western countries, too, swiftly condemned the proposed legislation, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirming to Congress that Hong Kong "does not continue to warrant" special treatment under US laws, as it allegedly no longer enjoys adequate autonomy from China.

The Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress (NPC) will reportedly need roughly two weeks to adopt the law and it is expected to be enforced in August.