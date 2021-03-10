UN Fears Renewed Violence in Central African Republic - OHCHR

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) United Nations human rights division is concerned about the possibility of a new wave of violence in the Central African Republic (CAR) in connection with the second round of the legislative elections scheduled for March 14, Office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We are very worried about the volatile situation in the Central African Republic (CAR) and the risk of renewed violence in the context of the second round of the legislative elections, due to take place next Sunday, 14 March," Shamdasani said.

UN calls for an end to violence from both national security forces and the CPC (Coalition des Patriotes pour le Changement).

The UN Human Rights Division in car documented 185 cases of human rights violations in the period from October 1 to December 31, 2020 during the first round of the elections with the CPC being responsible for over 86% of them, Shamdasani added.

The first round of elections on December 27 was precluded by violent protests from CPC militants resulting in the killing of 14 people and sieging of the capital Bangui. The post-electoral period was marked by the national security forces offensive in retaliation against the CPC groups on February 15th.