UN Finds 'No Adverse Health Effects' From Japan's Fukushima Disaster

Wed 10th March 2021 | 04:34 PM

The United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation (UNSCEAR) says that no harm has been done to the health of local residents a decade after Japan's 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation (UNSCEAR) says that no harm has been done to the health of local residents a decade after Japan's 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

"No adverse health effects among Fukushima residents have been documented that are directly attributable to radiation exposure from the FDNPS [Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station] accident," Gillian Hirth, chairwoman of UN's scientific committee said in a report published on Tuesday.

According to UNSCEAR, the latest findings support a 2013 report on the health impact of radiation released after three reactors suffered meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. The 2013 report stated that "continued research is needed ... because for a number of studies ... the lifetime results remain incomplete".

Concerns over the potential health effects of the accident rose after a surge in reports occurred which showed high incidence of thyroid cancer in children living in Fukushima at the time of the disaster. The first round of screenings were conducted between 2011 and 2015 and identified 116 cases of actual or suspected thyroid cancer among more than 300,000 individuals who were adolescents or children.

UNSCEAR and other experts have attributed the higher rates to the use of highly sensitive ultrasound equipment and the large number of children being examined.

"On the balance of available evidence, the large increase ... in the number of thyroid cancers detected among exposed children is not the result of radiation exposure ...they are the result of ultrasensitive screening procedures that have revealed the prevalence of thyroid abnormalities in the population not previously recognized " UNSCEAR reports.

An earthquake with the magnitude of 9.0 and a tsunami triggered the Fukushima disaster in March 2011 which released large amounts of radiation into the air, earth and water around the nuclear power plant.

Around 100,000 people had to flee their homes and 19,000 died as a result of the disaster.

Fukushima was the worst nuclear accident since the 1986 Chernobyl disaster in Ukraine, where larger numbers of people with thyroid cancers were also detected.

