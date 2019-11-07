UrduPoint.com
UN First Cmte. Adopts Russian Resolution On Security In Information, Telecommunications

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The United Nations General Assembly First Committee adopted a Russian-drafted resolution on improving international security in the field of information and telecommunications.

The resolution dubbed "Developments in the Field of Information and Telecommunications in the Context of International Security" was supported by 124 UN member states on Wednesday afternoon.

The United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Georgia, Israel and Ukraine voted against the resolution.

The resolution expresses concern that some countries develop information and communications technologies (ICT) for military purposes and the probability of using ICT in future conflicts is growing.

The resolution also considers it is vital to prevent the use of information resources and technologies by terrorists and ensure the integrity of negotiations in the use of ICT under United Nations auspices.

The draft resolution welcomed the launch of the UN open-ended working group on developments in the ICT field in the context of international security negotiations, as well as the group of governmental experts on developments in the ICT field in the context of international security.

