UN First Committee Adopts Russian Resolution on Strengthening Arms Control Treaties

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The United Nations General Assembly First Committee voted in support of a draft resolution submitted by Russia on strengthening agreements in the system of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation.

The draft resolution dubbed "Strengthening and Developing the System of Arms Control, Disarmament and Non-proliferation Treaties and Agreements" was supported by 174 UN member states on Wednesday afternoon. Five countries abstained from voting.

The United States and Israel, countries that have voted against all Russian-drafted resolutions in the First Committee, also voted in favor of the draft resolution.