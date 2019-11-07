UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN First Committee Adopts Russian Resolution On Strengthening Arms Control Treaties

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 03:10 AM

UN First Committee Adopts Russian Resolution on Strengthening Arms Control Treaties

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The United Nations General Assembly First Committee voted in support of a draft resolution submitted by Russia on strengthening agreements in the system of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation.

The draft resolution dubbed "Strengthening and Developing the System of Arms Control, Disarmament and Non-proliferation Treaties and Agreements" was supported by 174 UN member states on Wednesday afternoon. Five countries abstained from voting.

The United States and Israel, countries that have voted against all Russian-drafted resolutions in the First Committee, also voted in favor of the draft resolution.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Israel Russia United States All From

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

3 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Ruler opens mosque in Al Nuaimia

3 hours ago

DHA signs four MoUs to provide integrated quality ..

3 hours ago

UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Scienc ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Future Foundation join ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.