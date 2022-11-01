UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2022 | 09:47 PM

The UN First Committee on Disarmament on Tuesday did not adopt the resolution proposed by Russia to prohibit the use of chemical, biological and toxin weapons as well as bring any violators to justice

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The UN First Committee on Disarmament on Tuesday did not adopt the resolution proposed by Russia to prohibit the use of chemical, biological and toxin weapons as well as bring any violators to justice.

Thirty countries voted in favor of the resolution, 65 countries voted against and 77 abstained from voting.

The resolution said it recognized "the common interest of all mankind in completely excluding the possibility of using chemical, bacteriological biological (biological) and toxin weapons" and proposed to "bring to justice" any perpetrators who would use such weapons, regardless of who they are and why they used them.

The majority of the countries comprising the collective West voted against the resolution. In trying to explain why they voted so, some countries said Russia is not a credible country to propose such a resolution given the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Russia has said that the Western countries are not serious regarding their commitments against the use of chemical and biological weapons.

The UN First Committee - one of six United Nations committees - focuses its work on the issue of disarmament. The UN committees typically start their work after the end of the High Level Week at end in November or December.

