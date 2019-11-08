UrduPoint.com
UN First Committee Rejects Russia's Proposal To Transfer Its Work From US To Europe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 10:23 PM

UN First Committee Rejects Russia's Proposal to Transfer Its Work From US to Europe

The United Nations General Assembly First Committee voted on Friday against Russia's proposal to transfer its work from New York to Vienna of Geneva, a Sputnik correspondent reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The United Nations General Assembly First Committee voted on Friday against Russia's proposal to transfer its work from New York to Vienna of Geneva, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The resolution requested the UN secretary-general provide a report no later than February 1, 2020 about the United States lack of compliance with the 1947 Home Country agreement with the United Nations.

In October, Russia submitted a formal proposal to relocate the UN General Assembly First Committee work amid the United States refusal to issue visas to diplomats who participate in the panel's work.

