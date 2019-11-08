(@FahadShabbir)

The United Nations General Assembly First Committee voted on Friday against Russia's proposal to transfer its work from New York to Vienna of Geneva, a Sputnik correspondent reported

The resolution requested the UN secretary-general provide a report no later than February 1, 2020 about the United States lack of compliance with the 1947 Home Country agreement with the United Nations.

In October, Russia submitted a formal proposal to relocate the UN General Assembly First Committee work amid the United States refusal to issue visas to diplomats who participate in the panel's work.