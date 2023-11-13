Open Menu

UN Flags At Half-mast For Staff Killed In Gaza

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2023 | 12:20 PM

UN flags at half-mast for staff killed in Gaza

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Flags flew at half-mast at United Nations compounds across Asia on Monday, as staff observed a minute's silence in memory of colleagues killed in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The blue and white UN flag was lowered at 9:30 am local time at offices in Bangkok, Tokyo and Beijing, a day after the world body reported "a significant number of deaths and injuries" in strikes on a facility in Gaza.

Events were also held in Kathmandu and Kabul, where the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva led about 250 people in observing the minute's silence.

The UN agency for supporting Palestinians (UNRWA) announced on Friday that more than 100 of its employees had died in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war.

