UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) A UN humanitarian flight was forced to turn back and abort scheduled landing due to airstrikes in the capital of Ethiopia's restive Tigray region, Mekelle, the head of the regional office of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a press briefing on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the United Nations suspended all humanitarian flights to Mekelle after its plane carrying 11 aid personnel received instructions to abort the landing and returned to the airport of origin in Addis Ababa.

"A UN humanitarian flight that departed Addis Ababa this morning was first forced to turn back in the midst of its flight after airstrikes began in Mekelle," Gemma Connell said. "I can confirm that the government was informed of that flight,... and that the flight was supposed to turn back in midair."

