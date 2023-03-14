UrduPoint.com

UN Focused On Removing Obstacles To Grain Agreement Payments - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 10:10 PM

UN Focused on Removing Obstacles to Grain Agreement Payments - Spokesman

The UN-brokered grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, is still facing payment obstacles but the United Nations is making every effort to remove them, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The UN-brokered grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, is still facing payment obstacles but the United Nations is making every effort to remove them, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"Meaningful progress has been made but it is true that some obstacles remain, notably with regard to payment systems. Our efforts to overcome those obstacles will continue unabated," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Progress Agreement

Recent Stories

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements to observ ..

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements to observe 44th death anniversary of Sh ..

8 seconds ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directs for implementation p ..

9 seconds ago
 Bring Khan on March 18, court orders police

Bring Khan on March 18, court orders police

11 seconds ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi messa ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi message on Punjab Culture Day

13 seconds ago
 UN Chief Focused to Ensure Grain Deal Continuity, ..

UN Chief Focused to Ensure Grain Deal Continuity, Even if for 60 Days - Spokespe ..

1 minute ago
 Armenian President Dismisses Commander of Armenian ..

Armenian President Dismisses Commander of Armenian-Russian Group of Troops - Dec ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.