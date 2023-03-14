UN Focused on Removing Obstacles to Grain Agreement Payments - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The UN-brokered grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, is still facing payment obstacles but the United Nations is making every effort to remove them, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The UN-brokered grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, is still facing payment obstacles but the United Nations is making every effort to remove them, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"Meaningful progress has been made but it is true that some obstacles remain, notably with regard to payment systems. Our efforts to overcome those obstacles will continue unabated," Dujarric said during a press briefing.