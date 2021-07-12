UN Following Cuba Protests, Expects Freedom of Assembly Will Be Respected - Spokesman

The United Nations is following the anti-government protests in Cuba and expects the freedom of assembly and expression will be respected, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The United Nations is following the anti-government protests in Cuba and expects the freedom of assembly and expression will be respected, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday.

On Sunday, protests erupted in Cuba as thousands of people took to the streets to demand free elections and solutions to social problems. Local media reported that protests took place in eight cities on the island nation, including in Havana.

"You're well aware of our normal, principled position on the need for freedom of expression and peaceful assembly to be respected fully... and we are simply following the course of these demonstrations," Haq said.