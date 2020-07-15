UN Following Rallies in Belarus, Supports Right to Protest Peacefully - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The United Nations has been following the demonstrations that have erupted in Belarus following the rejection of the Central Election Commission (CEC) to register two candidates for the upcoming presidential election, and the organization underscores the people's right to protest peacefully, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Free and fair elections should take place everywhere. We have obviously been watching what is going on in Belarus; notably, the demonstrations that are taking place," Dujarric said. "Whether it is in Belarus or anywhere else, people have a fundamental right to demonstrate peacefully and to uphold the rule of law. It is important that authorities show restraint and guarantee people's right to do so."

The CEC registered five candidates for the August 9 elections in Belarus during a Tuesday session, while two presidential nominees - Valery Tsapkala, the ex-ambassador to the United States and former head of the Belarus Hi-Tech Park, and Viktar Babaryka, the former head of the Belgazprombank - were removed from elections.

Tsapkala's candidacy was denied as he reportedly failed to submit the necessary 100,000 valid signatures to support his nomination, while Babariko was rejected over alleged flaws in his property and income declaration.

The presidential campaign in Belarus has been accompanied by the arrests of those supporting the candidates running against current President Alexander Lukashenko.

Over 250 people across Belarus were detained on Tuesday for violating public order during the unauthorized protests, the Belarusian Interior Ministry said.

On Tuesday, the Interior Ministry warned citizens against participating in unauthorized mass gatherings.