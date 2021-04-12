UN Following Situation in Donbas with Concern, Urges Utmost Restraint - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Nations follows with concern reports of ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine and has called on all relevant actors to exercise utmost restraint, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The United Nations follows with concern reports of ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine and has called on all relevant actors to exercise utmost restraint, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We follow the reports of increased ceasefire violations, troop movements in eastern Ukraine. We're following these developments with concern," Dujarric said. "Our message to all the actors involved is to exercise utmost restraint, to avoid any actions and rhetoric that would further raise tensions."

Dujarric also said the United Nations is increasingly concerned about the impact that the current tensions have on the humanitarian situation in the region.