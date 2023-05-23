UN Following With Concern Reports on Incident in Belgorod Region - Spokesperson

The United Nations is following with concern the reports about the incident in Russia's Belgorod region, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The United Nations is following with concern the reports about the incident in Russia's Belgorod region, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Monday that a Ukrainian sabotage group had infiltrated the territory of the Grayvoronsky district inside Russia, injuring eight civilians, and declared an anti-terrorist operation to neutralize the terrorist group.

"We are obviously following with concern the reports on the incident in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation," Dujarric said.

"We have seen the statements and are aware of statements made by officials both in Ukraine and Russian Federation. We are not in the position to confirm the reports or any information concerning the groups allegedly involved in what we are seeing in the media."

The Unite Nations calls on all parties to ensure that the fighting does not escalate or spread and to refrain from actions or rhetoric that could further raise tensions, Dujarric added.