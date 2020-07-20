UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The United Nations is following very closely the situation regarding Egypt's possible direct military intervention in the conflict in Libya, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Egypt's parliament voted to support sending troops to Libya, Al-Ahram reported.

"We are, obviously, following all this extremely closely. All these developments are of great concern," Dujarric said.

The spokesperson noted that Acting UN Special Representative Stephanie Williams on Sunday met with the Algerian president and other officials to discuss the situation in Libya and expressed gratitude to Algeria for its efforts the help end of the Libyan conflict.

"What is clear, there is no military solution to the current crisis in Libya," Dujarric said, adding that there must be an immediate ceasefire within the framework of the 5+5 joint military talks, facilitated by the UN Support Mission in Libya.

For several years, Libya has been split between two rival administrations - the UN-backed western-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

In early June, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi met with Haftar, and the eastern parliament's Speaker Aguila Saleh. After the meeting, Sisi announced the so-called Cairo peace initiative, which includes a ceasefire throughout Libya and the terms of a political settlement. The initiative was backed by Russia, the United States and several Arab states, but was rejected by the GNA and its ally - Turkey.

Turkey has been providing extensive military support to the GNA since it requested assistance in late 2019. According to various media reports, Ankara is also planning to establish two permanent military bases in Libya as part of its continued aid to the GNA.

Last week, Egyptian armed forces conducted an exercise near Libya's border. The drills, code-named Resolve 2020, took place in the northwestern district of Qabr Gabis, some 37 miles away from the Libyan border.