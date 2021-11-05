UN Food Agency Begins Cash Distribution to Low-Income Afghans

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The UN World Food Program (WFP) has started distributing cash to poor families in Afghanistan, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Thursday.

The organization provides 3,500 Afghan Afghanis (about $38) per month to low-income families in a bid to help the population through the ongoing economic crisis, as well as tackle poverty in the country. Over 4,000 families will be eligible for WFP payments in the next four months.

"We are going to provide and distribute each family 3,500 family per month and this is a complete process for four months," Sami Alokozai, WFP representative in Kabul, was quoted as saying by the Afghan broadcaster.

The families in Kabul expressed gratitude for the assistance but said it was not enough to meet their needs.

Ever since the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) entered the capital of Kabul in mid-August and then came to power in Afghanistan in early September, the country has been witnessing the worsening of economic and humanitarian situation. According to WFP, 22.8 million people out of the 40 million Afghan population are currently facing acute food insecurity.