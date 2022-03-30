UrduPoint.com

UN Food Agency Reaches Over 1Mln Ukrainians, Needs Another $590Mln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2022 | 10:30 PM

UN Food Agency Reaches Over 1Mln Ukrainians, Needs Another $590Mln

The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Wednesday that it has delivered food aid to 1 million people in Ukraine and requested an additional $590 million in funding to expand the assistance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Wednesday that it has delivered food aid to 1 million people in Ukraine and requested an additional $590 million in funding to expand the assistance.

"JUST IN: @WFP has reached 1 million people in #Ukraine w/ emergency food assistance including humanitarian convoys into Sumy & Kharkiv, two hard-to-reach cities. Within a few months, we'll be working hard to scale up to 6 million people. But we urgently need funds to do it," WFP Executive Director David Beasley said on Twitter.

The WFP said it managed to build a network of urgent assistance tools in Ukraine within just one month. Food is now being delivered to such conflict zones as Sumy and Kharkiv by two convoys of humanitarian vehicles, while displaced Ukrainians in the western city of Lviv are receiving cash assistance.

"Now that the structures are in place, we need the funding to keep delivering assistance, and to help 3 million people in need," the agency said, adding that "WFP requires $590 million to assist 3.1 million crisis-affected people and IDPs on the move inside Ukraine with in-kind and cash distributions, as well as refugees and asylum seekers from Ukraine in neighbouring countries for the next three months."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Twitter Vehicles David Luhansk Sumy Donetsk Kharkiv February From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

MQM-P joins opposition alliance

MQM-P joins opposition alliance

34 seconds ago
 Biden Admin. to Provide $3.2Bln to Help Lower Home ..

Biden Admin. to Provide $3.2Bln to Help Lower Home Energy Costs - US Energy Dept ..

35 seconds ago
 US Needs to Resume Military Presence in Black Sea ..

US Needs to Resume Military Presence in Black Sea - EUCOM Chief

39 seconds ago
 Obaid Saleem Patel appointed Convener FPCCI body o ..

Obaid Saleem Patel appointed Convener FPCCI body on urban development.

40 seconds ago
 Iraq MPs fail for third time to elect new presiden ..

Iraq MPs fail for third time to elect new president

5 minutes ago
 US Actor Bruce Willis to Retire After Being Diagno ..

US Actor Bruce Willis to Retire After Being Diagnosed With Aphasia Brain Disorde ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.