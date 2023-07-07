Open Menu

UN Food Agency Records Drop In June Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2023 | 08:15 PM

UN Food Agency Records Drop in June Prices

World food prices fell 1.4% in June from May to an average of 122.3 points, reflecting declines in prices for sugar, vegetable oils, cereals and dairy products, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) World food prices fell 1.4% in June from May to an average of 122.3 points, reflecting declines in prices for sugar, vegetable oils, cereals and dairy products, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said Friday.

"The FAO Food Price Index (FFPI) averaged 122.3 points in June 2023, down 1.7 points (1.4 percent) from May, continuing the downward trend and averaging as much as 37.4 points (23.4 percent) below the peak it reached in March 2022," FAO said in a statement.

The cereal price index averaged 126.6 points in June, down 2.

1% from May and as much as 23.9% below its value a year ago, the statement read. The decline reflects a fall in world prices for all major cereals. International wheat prices declined 1.3%, weighed down by ample supplies and a lower export tax in Russia.

The vegetable oil price index averaged 115.8 points in June, down 2.4% from May, marking the lowest level since November 2020, FAO said. The dairy score declined 0.8% to average 116.8 points, the sugar price index fell 3.2% to 152.2 points, while the meat price index remained virtually unchanged.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia Agriculture Oil Price March May June November 2020 All From Wheat

Recent Stories

Naqvi inspects lodging construction site at PIC

Naqvi inspects lodging construction site at PIC

7 minutes ago
 House robbery traced, two thieves held

House robbery traced, two thieves held

7 minutes ago
 PTI chief again skips appearance in toshakhana ca ..

PTI chief again skips appearance in toshakhana case

7 minutes ago
 KMC cancels license of firm to collect gate entry ..

KMC cancels license of firm to collect gate entry fee of Safari Park

5 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 holds flood rescue mock exercise

Rescue 1122 holds flood rescue mock exercise

5 minutes ago
 Young girl shot dead in Jalvi Market

Young girl shot dead in Jalvi Market

5 minutes ago
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs for recov ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs for recovery of Ali Nawaz's brother

5 minutes ago
 Rally taken out at IUB to condemn burning of Quran ..

Rally taken out at IUB to condemn burning of Quran

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews facilities at hospitals

8 minutes ago
 Russians, and if children in Russia should continu ..

Russians, and if children in Russia should continue their studies during the sum ..

8 minutes ago
 No compromise on nobility of Prophethood, sanctity ..

No compromise on nobility of Prophethood, sanctity of Quran: Ashrafi

9 minutes ago
 DPO Dera ensures foolproof security arrangements d ..

DPO Dera ensures foolproof security arrangements during Muharram

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World