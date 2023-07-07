UN Food Agency Records Drop in June Prices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) World food prices fell 1.4% in June from May to an average of 122.3 points, reflecting declines in prices for sugar, vegetable oils, cereals and dairy products, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said Friday.

"The FAO Food Price Index (FFPI) averaged 122.3 points in June 2023, down 1.7 points (1.4 percent) from May, continuing the downward trend and averaging as much as 37.4 points (23.4 percent) below the peak it reached in March 2022," FAO said in a statement.

The cereal price index averaged 126.6 points in June, down 2.

1% from May and as much as 23.9% below its value a year ago, the statement read. The decline reflects a fall in world prices for all major cereals. International wheat prices declined 1.3%, weighed down by ample supplies and a lower export tax in Russia.

The vegetable oil price index averaged 115.8 points in June, down 2.4% from May, marking the lowest level since November 2020, FAO said. The dairy score declined 0.8% to average 116.8 points, the sugar price index fell 3.2% to 152.2 points, while the meat price index remained virtually unchanged.