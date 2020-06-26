UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Food Agency Says Number Of Food Insecure Syrians Now Exceeds 9Mln - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

UN Food Agency Says Number of Food Insecure Syrians Now Exceeds 9Mln - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Well over nine million people in Syria are experiencing severe food shortages and the number of affected people is rapidly growing, the World Food Program (WFP) said in a news release on Friday.

"Syrians today face an unprecedented hunger crisis as the prices of basic foods reach levels unseen even at the height of the nine-year conflict and millions of people are pushed deeper into poverty," the release said.

The World Food Program pointed out that some 9.3 million Syrians are food insecure - an increase of 1.4 million in the last six months alone.

"Food prices are 20 times higher than their pre-crisis levels, with the price of a basic food basket that cost 4,000 Syrian Pounds pre-conflict now 76,000 Syrian Pounds. Families have been forced to adopt desperate measures from cutting meals and reducing portions to selling assets and going deeper into debt," the release said.

The World Food Program has reported that it provides food assistance to 4.8 million vulnerable people in Syria. The UN agency has also said that it urgently requires $200 million to continue providing food assistance in Syria until the end of the year.

Related Topics

World United Nations Syria Price From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Costa Rican counterpart discus ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Estonian FM review bilateral t ..

2 hours ago

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

2 hours ago

Tawam Hospital in Al Ain free of COVID-19 patients ..

2 hours ago

Provision of equal opportunities to women essentia ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.