UN food agency set to suspend aid to Palestinians due to funding shortage

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ):The World Food Programme (WFP, a Rome-based UN agency, will suspend food aid to over 200,000 impoverished Palestinians from next month due to a "severe" shortage of funds, its senior official for the Palestinian territories said Sunday.

"In light of the severe funding shortages, WFP is forced to make painful choices to stretch the limited resources," Samer Abdeljaber, the WFP's senior official for Palestinian territories," said.

"WFP would have to start suspending assistance to over 200,000 people, which is 60 percent of its current caseload, from June." "WFP understands the implications of this unavoidable and hard decision on hundreds of thousands of people who also depend on food assistance for their most basic needs," Abdeljaber added.

The UN agency will continue its aid to 140,000 people in Gaza and the West Bank, said Abdeljaber, who added the suspension decision was taken to save those who are at the highest risk of not being able to afford food.

Unless funding is received, WFP will be forced to suspend food and cash assistance entirely by August, he said.

Chanting "No to Hunger," dozens of Palestinians staged a protest outside the WFP offices in the besieged Gaza City to protest the decision, according to media reports.

The United Nations agency offers impoverished Palestinians both monthly vouchers with a value of $10.30 per person and food baskets. Both programmes will be affected.

The most impacted families are in Gaza, where food insecurity and poverty are the highest, and in the West Bank.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli blockade since June 2007. The blockade has caused a decline in the standard of living as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty.

Israel has launched several military offensives on the besieged territory since 2008, making the situation even worse.

The recent cuts were decided upon after a gradual reduction in donations over the past years.