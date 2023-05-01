UrduPoint.com

UN Food Agency WFP Resumes Sudan Operations Halted By Employees' Deaths

Published May 01, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) The World food Programme has resumed operations in conflict-hit Sudan more than two weeks after three of its employees were killed in hostilities in North Darfur state, Executive Director Cindy McCain said Monday.

"As the crisis in Sudan pushes millions into hunger, WFP is immediately lifting the temporary suspension put in place after the tragic deaths of our team members. WFP is rapidly resuming our programs to provide the life-saving assistance that many so desperately need right now," she said on social media.

The UN agency halted aid work in the North African country on April 16, a day after clashes broke out between the regular Sudanese army and the rival paramilitary militia, killing three WFP workers and injuring two others in the line of duty in Kabkabiya district, in the western North Darfur.

McCain said at the time that threats to WFP teams made it impossible to operate effectively in the country and demanded that the warring parties guarantee the safety of humanitarian workers on the ground. The warring parties have reached a ceasefire but it has been routinely violated.

