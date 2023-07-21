Open Menu

UN Food Agency Worker Killed In South Yemen: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2023 | 11:06 PM

A UN food agency staff member has been killed in an attack in Taez province in southern Yemen, the health minister of the internationally recognised government said Friday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :A UN food agency staff member has been killed in an attack in Taez province in southern Yemen, the health minister of the internationally recognised government said Friday.

Health minister Qasem Buhaibeh tweeted his condolences to the staffer's family, calling for security forces to "arrest the criminals" responsible for the killing.

He had previously identified the staffer before later removing his name and nationality.

