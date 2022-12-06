MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Approximately one-third of the world's soils are degraded, resulting in loss of soil fertility and reduction in the nutritional quality of fruits and vegetables, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said on Monday.

"About one third of soils worldwide are already degraded, and the loss of soil fertility means that land is less productive and many cereals, vegetables and fruits are not as rich in vitamins and nutrients as they were 70 years ago," FAO said in a statement published on the website.

To prevent further deterioration, natural vegetation should be preserved on black soils, the organization said, adding that mechanisms should be adopted to establish sustainable soil management since soils provide more than 95% of the global food.

According to FAO, the current food and fertilizers crisis, caused by disruptions in supply chains, only exacerbates the issue.

"In the current food and fertilizer crisis, smallholder farmers, particularly from vulnerable countries across Africa, Latin America and Asia, lack access to organic and inorganic fertilizers and are currently facing a 300 percent increase in fertilizer prices.

These crises call our attention to the crucial role of sustainable management and the restoration of our precious resource to safeguard healthy soils and their fertility," FAO added.

Food and fertilizer costs spiked world-wide when the United States and Europe blocked access of Russian grain and fertilizer exporters to ports, insurance and finance, stopping short of sanctioning Russian exports altogether over Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

On July 22, the deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations was signed by Ukraine and Russia to unblock shipments of grain, food and fertilizer in the Black Sea despite hostilities. The agreement was expected to expire on November 19, but it was also subject to automatic extension for 120 days in the absence of objections from the parties.