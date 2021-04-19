UrduPoint.com
UN Food Chief Arrives In Venezuela - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 06:10 AM

UN Food Chief Arrives in Venezuela - Foreign Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Executive Director for the UN World Food Programme (WFP) David Beasley has arrived in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, to conclude a number of agreements, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza has announced.

"We welcome the #UN World Food Program @WFP team to #Venezuela.

This afternoon, we welcomed its Executive Director @WFPChief [David Beasley]," Arreaza said on Twitter on Sunday.

Venezuela's Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter statement that Beasley was expected to sign important agreements for the food security of Venezuelans.

Beasley was received by Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza on Sunday and they are expected to hold their first working meeting on Monday.

More Stories From World

