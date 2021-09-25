UN Food Program Chief Shames Global Leaders for Millions Dead From Hunger Yearly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director on Friday urged global leaders at the Food Systems Summit to bolster food security in the world, as nine million people die of famine every year.

"There is 400 trillion Dollars' worth of wealth on the earth today, and the fact that 9 million people die from hunger every year... Shame on us. In the height of COVID, billionaires' net worth increase was $5.2 billion per day. At the same time 24,000 people die per day from hunger. Shame on us. Every hour the net worth of billionaires during the height of COVID was a substantial $216 million per hour. Yet 1000 people per hour were dying from hunger.

.. Shame on us," David Beasley said, as quoted by the WFP on the official website.

The chief urged world leaders to take active measures to build secure food systems for all.

Beasley also drew the attention of the participants to the "children around the world dying unnecessarily" from hunger. The number of lethal COVID-19 cases has been 4.7 million so far, but famine claimed 16 million lives, the official compared, concluding that "now is the time to roll up our sleeves."

The UN WPF is the largest humanitarian organization in the world and the 2020 Nobel Peace prize Laureate. Its mission is to contribute to global peace and stability through food assistance and helping people in emergencies.