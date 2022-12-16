UrduPoint.com

UN Force In Lebanon Urges Swift Probe Into Irish Peacekeeper's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2022 | 08:27 PM

The United Nations' peacekeeping force in Lebanon on Friday urged Beirut to ensure a "speedy" investigation into an Irish soldier's shooting death in the country's south this week.

The convoy of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) came under fire late Wednesday near the village of Al-Aqbiya, the Irish military said, wounding three other personnel.

UNIFIL acts as a buffer between Lebanon and Israel, neighbours which remain technically at war. The force operates near the border, while Lebanon's south is a stronghold of Hezbollah.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and army chief Joseph Aoun visited the UNIFIL headquarters in the border town of Naqura, denouncing the attack that claimed private Sean Rooney's life.

Force spokesman Andrea Tenenti called it "a very serious incident" and told reporters it was "important" for the Lebanese authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"It is a crime against the international community, against peacekeepers who are here... to maintain stability," he added.

It is the first death of a UNIFIL member in a violent incident in Lebanon since January 2015, when a Spanish peacekeeper was killed by Israeli fire.

