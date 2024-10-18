Open Menu

UN Force Says 'widespread Destruction' In South Lebanon

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 08:11 PM

UN force says 'widespread destruction' in south Lebanon

Israel's escalating war against Hezbollah has caused widespread destruction of towns and villages in southern Lebanon, the UN peacekeeping force in the area said Friday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Israel's escalating war against Hezbollah has caused widespread destruction of towns and villages in southern Lebanon, the UN peacekeeping force in the area said Friday.

The UNIFIL force's spokesman said it was more important than ever for the peacekeepers to remain in place, despite repeated attacks on their positions by Israeli forces.

"The escalation along the Blue Line is causing widespread destruction of towns and villages in south Lebanon, while rockets continue to be launched towards Israel, including civilian areas," said Andrea Tenenti, spokesman for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

The Blue Line is the demarcation line between Israel and Lebanon.

"The devastation and destruction of many villages along the Blue Line, and even beyond, is shocking," Tenenti told a media briefing in Geneva, via video-link from Beirut.

"The role of UNIFIL at the moment is more important than ever. We need to be here. We need to try to bring back stability and peace to this region," he added.

UNIFIL was set up in 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces after they invaded Lebanon, and to help the Lebanese government restore authority over the border region.

Tenenti said the mission currently had more than 10,000 peacekeepers from 52 contributing countries, which shows international "commitment to bring back stability to this region that has been devastated by conflict for the last 12 months".

The troops were "incredibly resilient" and "the morale is still very high", he added.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Beirut Geneva Lebanon Turkish Lira Border Media From Government

Recent Stories

Services of 12 RDA officers & staff members regula ..

Services of 12 RDA officers & staff members regularized

6 minutes ago
 SHRD strives to protect basic HR of everyone: Secy ..

SHRD strives to protect basic HR of everyone: Secy HR Sindh

6 minutes ago
 CDA, P3A collaborate to boost Islamabad’s touris ..

CDA, P3A collaborate to boost Islamabad’s tourism with luxury hotels project

11 minutes ago
 Gillani issues directives to brief Senate about pr ..

Gillani issues directives to brief Senate about prevailing law, order situation ..

14 minutes ago
 Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Al ..

Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Albania

11 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review monthly performance of ..

DC chairs meeting to review monthly performance of polio team

11 minutes ago
Finance Minister expresses sorrow on demise of ex ..

Finance Minister expresses sorrow on demise of ex caretaker CM Hamayun Marri

5 minutes ago
 AJK food authority launches crackdown against adul ..

AJK food authority launches crackdown against adulteration

5 minutes ago
 Growing N.Korea support for Russia 'very worrying' ..

Growing N.Korea support for Russia 'very worrying': France

5 minutes ago
 NA passes two bills

NA passes two bills

5 minutes ago
 Railways employees receiving late salaries due to ..

Railways employees receiving late salaries due to grant in aid: Parliamentary Se ..

5 minutes ago
 Archaeological deptt initiates excavation work at ..

Archaeological deptt initiates excavation work at historic site of Mankiala

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World