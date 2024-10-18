UN Force Says 'widespread Destruction' In South Lebanon
Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 08:11 PM
Israel's escalating war against Hezbollah has caused widespread destruction of towns and villages in southern Lebanon, the UN peacekeeping force in the area said Friday
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Israel's escalating war against Hezbollah has caused widespread destruction of towns and villages in southern Lebanon, the UN peacekeeping force in the area said Friday.
The UNIFIL force's spokesman said it was more important than ever for the peacekeepers to remain in place, despite repeated attacks on their positions by Israeli forces.
"The escalation along the Blue Line is causing widespread destruction of towns and villages in south Lebanon, while rockets continue to be launched towards Israel, including civilian areas," said Andrea Tenenti, spokesman for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.
The Blue Line is the demarcation line between Israel and Lebanon.
"The devastation and destruction of many villages along the Blue Line, and even beyond, is shocking," Tenenti told a media briefing in Geneva, via video-link from Beirut.
"The role of UNIFIL at the moment is more important than ever. We need to be here. We need to try to bring back stability and peace to this region," he added.
UNIFIL was set up in 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces after they invaded Lebanon, and to help the Lebanese government restore authority over the border region.
Tenenti said the mission currently had more than 10,000 peacekeepers from 52 contributing countries, which shows international "commitment to bring back stability to this region that has been devastated by conflict for the last 12 months".
The troops were "incredibly resilient" and "the morale is still very high", he added.
Recent Stories
Services of 12 RDA officers & staff members regularized
SHRD strives to protect basic HR of everyone: Secy HR Sindh
CDA, P3A collaborate to boost Islamabad’s tourism with luxury hotels project
Gillani issues directives to brief Senate about prevailing law, order situation ..
Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Albania
DC chairs meeting to review monthly performance of polio team
Finance Minister expresses sorrow on demise of ex caretaker CM Hamayun Marri
AJK food authority launches crackdown against adulteration
Growing N.Korea support for Russia 'very worrying': France
NA passes two bills
Railways employees receiving late salaries due to grant in aid: Parliamentary Se ..
Archaeological deptt initiates excavation work at historic site of Mankiala
More Stories From World
-
Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Albania11 minutes ago
-
Growing N.Korea support for Russia 'very worrying': France5 minutes ago
-
Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Albania5 minutes ago
-
Nigerians sacrifice cars as cost of living crisis worsens60 minutes ago
-
Israel strikes near Lebanon border choke off Syria lifeline58 minutes ago
-
Hamas confirms death of leader Yahya Sinwar57 minutes ago
-
France charges SUV driver who ran over cyclist with murder1 hour ago
-
Kenya parliament backs Ruto's nominated new deputy58 minutes ago
-
'Unique sensation': young climber scales French skyscrapers58 minutes ago
-
Kyiv says bodies of 501 slain Ukrainian soldiers returned2 hours ago
-
Biden in Berlin vows no let-up on support for Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Russia wants NKorea troops to prolong war: Ukraine presidency source2 hours ago