UN Forum Pledges To Bolster Pandemic Fight, Green Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 03:42 PM

UN forum pledges to bolster pandemic fight, green development

A United Nations forum adopted a far-reaching ministerial declaration on Saturday, pledging to work together in a global push to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuild through inclusive, green recovery plans

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :-- A United Nations forum adopted a far-reaching ministerial declaration on Saturday, pledging to work together in a global push to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuild through inclusive, green recovery plans.

The unanimously adopted declaration by the United Nations High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development is a "beacon of hope" at a time when the world faces monumental challenges, Munir Akram, president of the Economic and Social Council said.

The July 6-16 forum, under the auspices of the council, is tasked with reviewing the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

In adopting the 50-paragraph declaration, the forum committed to a range of ways the international community can help to advance pandemic recovery, while at the same time boost progress towards realizing the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Forum called on all members to rapidly scale up and expand vaccine production globally. It also urged parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity to accelerate plans to protect wildlife and other species.

