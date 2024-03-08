UN, France Co-host First Forum To Decarbonise Construction Sector
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 12:31 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) France warned Thursday that the world's construction sector was not on track to decarbonise by 2050 as it co-hosts with the UN Environment Programme the first ever conference aimed at reducing the industry's impact on climate change.
Some 1,800 government officials, investors and industry representatives from 50 countries are gathering in Paris for the Buildings and Climate Global Forum, which ends Friday.
The meeting is also aimed at adapting buildings to withstand storms, floods and heatwaves and other extreme weather which is becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change.
The stakes are high as global temperatures keep rising, with February marking the ninth straight month of historic high temperatures across the planet, according to Europe's Copernicus Climate Change Service.
The buildings and construction sector's global greenhouse gas emissions are continuing to rise, the French ecological transition ministry said.
"The sector is not on the right path to decarbonise by 2050," the ministry said.
"It is therefore crucial to fundamentally rethink the way we build and use our buildings in order to ensure that national climate policies succeed and the Paris Agreement on climate is respected," it said.
The buildings and construction sector is responsible for one-fifth of global greenhouse gas emissions.
It also accounts of 34 percent of energy demand and half of global consumption of raw materials, according to the forum.
The UN expects the global building floor area to double by 2060.
The UN says the world must reach net-zero emissions by 2050 in order to meet the Paris accord's ambitious goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
Coming on the heels of the UN's COP28 climate summit in Dubai, the Paris forum in Paris is expected to produce a joint statement that has been negotiated for months.
Officials from the United States and China, the world's top economies and top emitters of greenhouse gases, are attending the forum.
The event also brings together architects, engineers, property developers, among others, along with international organisations.
"We must both decarbonise and adapt" the sector, said Julie Prigent of the French Environment and Energy Management Agency.
While using local and bio-sourced materials to reduce a building's emissions and energy costs, "it is sometimes not enough", she said.
"Buildings must also be able to withstand climatic risks, which are increasing," and adapt to avoid having to be demolished, and thus emit twice as much CO2, she specifies.
Recent Stories
Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women
Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members
EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women confront in Pakistan
NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan school safety framework
7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held in Sep-Oct 2024: PBS
MoEA hosts international banking courses
Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for women and girls
Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences
FAO organizes IPC workshop to build capacity of stakeholders on food security an ..
Police raid leads to arrest of four suspected gamblers in Liaquatabad
Coalition partners to elect Asif Zardari as President: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh ..
Pakistan joins OIC FMs call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
More Stories From World
-
Press Release from Business Wire: TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd.2 minutes ago
-
US airdrops aid to Gaza for third time in week: military2 minutes ago
-
Macron raising French involvement in Ukraine: Kremlin2 minutes ago
-
Sweden to join NATO in shadow of Ukraine war2 minutes ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Sysdig2 minutes ago
-
'Crying is useless': Gazans take stock in battered Khan Yunis2 minutes ago
-
Starvation claiming a growing number of young lives in besieged Gaza, UN warns2 hours ago
-
Event on role of Pakistani women in nuclear science held in Vienna2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's HC hosts national day reception in London2 hours ago
-
Biden to give high-stakes address as Trump rematch looms3 hours ago
-
Hopes dim for Gaza truce before Ramadan as war enters sixth month3 hours ago
-
Senegal moves towards certainty for presidential vote7 hours ago