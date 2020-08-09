MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron and the United Nations will co-chair the Lebanon donor conference scheduled to take place on Sunday via a video conference.

Macron's office, as well as the European Commission, have confirmed that the conference, which will involve donor pledges to help Beirut in countering consequences of the Tuesday blast, will be held on Sunday.

US President Donald Trump has said that he would be participating in the conference call with Macron, Lebanese leaders and other countries on providing more help to Beirut.

Macron announced the international fund-raising conference during his visit to the Lebanese capital on Thursday.

Beirut has been declared a disaster site following the port explosion, with a state of emergency being imposed for two weeks. Many countries and international organizations have offered assistance to Lebanon in the wake of the tragedy.