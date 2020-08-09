UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN, France's Macron To Co-Host Online Lebanon Donor Conference On Sunday

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

UN, France's Macron to Co-Host Online Lebanon Donor Conference on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron and the United Nations will co-chair the Lebanon donor conference scheduled to take place on Sunday via a video conference.

Macron's office, as well as the European Commission, have confirmed that the conference, which will involve donor pledges to help Beirut in countering consequences of the Tuesday blast, will be held on Sunday.

US President Donald Trump has said that he would be participating in the conference call with Macron, Lebanese leaders and other countries on providing more help to Beirut.

Macron announced the international fund-raising conference during his visit to the Lebanese capital on Thursday.

Beirut has been declared a disaster site following the port explosion, with a state of emergency being imposed for two weeks. Many countries and international organizations have offered assistance to Lebanon in the wake of the tragedy.

Related Topics

United Nations Visit Trump Beirut Lebanon SITE Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

45 minutes ago

Cricket: England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

9 hours ago

Indian minister warns against 'speculating' on air ..

9 hours ago

Virus-hit Berkshire Hathaway buys back more than $ ..

9 hours ago

UAE reunites Yemeni Jewish family after 15 years o ..

11 hours ago

Roglic fires Bernal Tour warning with Ain win

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.