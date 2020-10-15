UrduPoint.com
UN Fully Committed To Supporting Lebanon-Israel Maritime Boundary Talks - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

UN Fully Committed to Supporting Lebanon-Israel Maritime Boundary Talks - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The United Nations is committed to supporting the discussions between Israel and Lebanon on the delineation of their maritime boundary, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The United Nations through its representatives is fully committed to supporting the parties in the discussions, as requested by them, as they work towards a final agreed outcome," Dujarric said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the launching of the US-mediated negotiations earlier in the day at the United Nations' headquarters in the southern Lebanese town of Naqoura.

The talks seek to resolve an overlap between the two rivaling nations' territorial waters and exclusive economic zones by an area of roughly 330 square miles that is situated over large oil and gas deposits beneath the Mediterranean seabed.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Lebanese military source told Sputnik that the next round of negotiations would take place on October 28.

