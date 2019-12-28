UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Fund Approves $752,000 To Help N. Korea Tackle Climate Issues - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 01:40 AM

UN Fund Approves $752,000 to Help N. Korea Tackle Climate Issues - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) The UN Green Climate Fund (GCF) has approved $752,000 in funding for projects aimed at assisting North Korea in dealing with climate change, Korean media reported on Friday, adding that this is the first financing project by the fund for the country.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the fund will help Pyongyang improve its "readiness" to address climate issues if it complies with all environmental and social safeguards for the project.

The NK News website also reported that in January 2019, the North Korean Ministry of Land and Environment Protection was nominated as the fund's Nationally Designated Authority. Later in August, Pyongyang submitted a request on receiving financial support for developing training and capacity building exercises for the country's better engagement with the GCF.

The website cited the North Korean ministry as saying that the food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) would be responsible for the project's implementation and provide a "roadmap ... and education program for building capacity in response to climate change."

The project is considered to be of high importance for the country that is also a party to the 1992 UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and to the landmark Paris Agreement on climate agreement signed in 2015.

The GCF was established in 2010 in accordance with the UN Framework Convention and aims at providing developing countries with money from industrialized nations to help them address climate issues or mitigate their consequences. The fund is headquartered in the South Korean city of Incheon.

Related Topics

United Nations Education Agriculture Paris Pyongyang Incheon North Korea Money January August 2015 2019 Media All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Telecommunications Regulatory Authority’s statem ..

27 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler receives UAQ Ruler, Hamed bin Zayed

2 hours ago

President, Prime Minister, FM grieved over loss of ..

2 hours ago

Hundreds join final Gaza-Israel border protests fo ..

2 hours ago

Air, sea, ground search for Hawaii copter with 7 a ..

2 hours ago

George Michael's sister dies on anniversary of pop ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.