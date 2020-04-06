UN Fund Collects Almost $400Mln to Help Poorest Countries Fight Coronavirus - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The United Nations has collected almost a fifth of $2 billion it asked to help the world's most vulnerable countries respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Monday.

"And an update on the global humanitarian resources plan. It has now received $396.5 million out of the $2 billion asked for," Dujarric said during a daily briefing.

The appeal was launched jointly in March by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock and UN Children's Fund Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

The initiative seeks to mobilize the funds for the world's poorest countries for the rest of the year and will be regularly updated to keep up with the spread and impact of the novel coronavirus.