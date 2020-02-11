UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Fund Seeks Big Budget Boost To Tackle Climate Fallout

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 02:29 PM

UN fund seeks big budget boost to tackle climate fallout

A major spending boost is needed to bolster agriculture in the fight against hunger, poverty, and other consequences of climate change, the head of the UN's International Fund for Agricultural Development told AFP

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :A major spending boost is needed to bolster agriculture in the fight against hunger, poverty, and other consequences of climate change, the head of the UN's International Fund for Agricultural Development told AFP.

"We are seeking a 1.7 billion Dollar contribution," from member states to cover 2022 to 2024, IFAD president Gilbert Houngbo told AFP on Monday.

"The needs have considerably increased," with the rise in hunger around the world, he added, explaining what would amount to a 54 percent jump in the budget for the UN agency tackling poverty and hunger in rural areas of developing countries.

"This leads us to launch an appeal which is all the more exceptional because of the growing challenges linked to the climate," the former Togolese prime minister said in a telephone interview.

The appeal would be made at the fund's board meeting in Rome this week.

The fund solicited $1.2 billion in voluntary contributions from member states in 2017 and received $1.1 billion.

IFAD hopes to double its impact by 2030 and help more than 250 million people living in rural areas to increase their income by at least 20 percent.

The number of people suffering from malnutrition has been on theincrease since 2015 and reached 820 million in 2018.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Nations Dollar Budget Agriculture Rome 2017 2015 2018 All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

AED1.9 billion Mohamed bin Zayed Residential City ..

55 seconds ago

Female officers can investigate females’ cases: ..

4 minutes ago

Russia, US Maintain Contact on Idlib Amid Escalati ..

6 minutes ago

EU chief urges Britain to seek ambitious trade dea ..

6 minutes ago

Information Technology (IT) Expo & Award 2020 to b ..

6 minutes ago

Indian police arrests Kashmiri youth in Kishtwar

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.