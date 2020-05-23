UN, Gavi Warn 80Mln Infants at Risk of Measles, Polio as Vaccination Disrupted by COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) At least 80 million infants under the age of one in both rich and poor countries are at risk of vaccine-preventable diseases such as diphtheria, measles and polio as the pandemic of the COVID-19 disrupts immunization across the globe, the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the Gavi vaccine alliance warned on Friday.

"According to data collected by the World Health Organization, UNICEF, Gavi and the Sabin Vaccine Institute, provision of routine immunization services is substantially hindered in at least 68 countries and is likely to affect approximately 80 million children under the age of 1 living in these countries," the joint statement read.

During the press briefing on the same day, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed that suspension of childhood vaccination services was "a major threat to life."

"As the world comes together to develop a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19, we must not forget the dozens of lifesaving vaccines that already exist and must continue to reach children everywhere," Tedros said.

Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, in turn, noted that the agency had been experiencing a substantial delay in planned vaccine deliveries due to lockdown measures and associated decline in commercial flights and limited availability of charters.

"However, we cannot let our fight against one disease come at the expense of long-term progress in our fight against other diseases. We cannot exchange one deadly outbreak for another. We cannot afford to lose decades of health gains that everyone has worked so hard to achieve," Fore told a briefing.

Gavi CEO Seth Berkley noted that that "the scale of the impact COVID-19 is having on global immunization programs is something we haven't seen really in a lifetime."

"More children in more countries are now protected against more vaccine-preventable diseases than at any point in history. Now, this pandemic is threatening to unravel this progress, risking the resurgence of other diseases we thought we had under control and putting the lives of millions of children and their families in danger ... Not only that, if we neglect the supply chains and immunization infrastructure that keep these programs running we also risk harming our ability to roll out the COVID-19 vaccines that represent our best chance of defeating this pandemic, when they are ready," Berkley told a briefing.

According to the joint statement issued by the three organizations ahead of the Global Vaccine Summit on June 4, WHO will issue new recommendations to countries on maintaining essential health services and safe vaccination during the pandemic next week.