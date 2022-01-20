UN General Assembly Adopts By Consensus Resolution Rejecting Any Denial Of Holocaust
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2022 | 09:27 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The UN General Assembly on Thursday adopted without a vote a resolution condemning any denial of the Holocaust during the Second World War.
The resolution "rejects and condemns without any reservation any denial of the Holocaust as a historical event, either in full or in part.
"
The resolution also "urges all (United Nations) member states to reject without any reservation any denial or distortion of the Holocaust as a historical event, either in full or in part, or any activities to this end."